Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | February 21, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We started out cold, with lows in the single digits, but then we jumped up to the 40s, with nice weather conditions earlier today. This was thanks to southerly winds bringing warm air into our area. Tonight, however, will not be as nice. A cold front associated with a low-pressure system from out west will come in tonight. We’ll first see some snow in the lowlands, but then we quickly transition over to rain in the lowlands, with the mountain counties still seeing snow. The southern mountain counties will likely see between 3-5 inches of snow, with gusty winds possible in those areas. Meanwhile, the northern mountains might see 1-3 inches of snow. Because of the amount of snow expected, the NWS offices in both Charleston and Pittsburgh have issued Winter Weather Advisories that last from 4 AM until the early-afternoon on Monday. The snow will likely make slick road conditions, so take your time when traveling, especially in the morning hours. The system then leaves by Monday afternoon, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies, and some freezing drizzle and rain showers in the mountains. Heading into Tuesday, we’ll see some more snow showers possible, as a disturbance moves to the north of us. Otherwise, we’ll be nice and cozy for the day. Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week, with highs in the 50s. Later in the week, we’ll see more mild temperatures, and some more on-again, off-again showers will take place.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. During the overnight hours, a cold front will come in and, at first, bring snow to parts of WV. Later in the overnight hours, we transition to rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: By the morning hours, we have rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains. Gusty winds exceeding 30 mph are likely, especially in the mountains, which could blow around some of the snow and reduce visibility. This means a messy morning commute. By the afternoon, most of the system is gone, but cloudy skies and drizzle are left behind. High: 41.

Tuesday: A disturbance north of WV will bring some isolated snow showers to WV’s mountains. Barring this, we’ll see mild temperatures for the day, as well as a mix of Sun and clouds. High: 44.

Wednesday: Southerly wind flow will mean highs in the 50s, well above-average for February. We’ll also see a mix of Sun and clouds, making the day feel really nice. We might see some isolated showers as a weak front pushes in, but they will likely be weak. High: 56.

