No. 14 WVU Baseball Swept in Doubleheader at Georgia State

Mountaineers fell 7-6 in 10 innings and 20-4
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WDTV) - No. 14 WVU baseball was swept in a doubleheader Saturday at Georgia State by scores of 7-6 in 10 innings and 20-4.

The Mountaineers drop to 1-2 overall. The teams will play the series finale tomorrow at noon in Atlanta.

Game 1 Recap

Elian Merejo hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth inning to lift the Panthers over the Mountaineers, 7-6. Dominic Ragazzo went 2-for-3 with an RBI and one run scored. Hudson Byorick and Mike Kluska each went 2-for-5.

Skylar Gonzalez took the loss for WVU allowing one earned run over 1.2 innings. Camren Landry earned the win for Georgia State throwing the 10th inning scoreless.

Game 2 Recap

Georgia State scored 11 runs in the first inning and cruised to a 20-4 victory over WVU. Ben Abernathy went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Victor Scott and Ragazzo each had two hits.

Jake Carr received the loss allowing 10 earned runs in 0.2 innings. Rafael Acosta earned the win for the Panthers tossing three scoreless innings.

