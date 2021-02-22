Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | February 22nd, 2021

A rainy start to the day!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain arrives around the 5 a.m. hour, and sticks around through the remainder of the day, with snow falling in the upper elevation regions. We do see a high of 40° though, so we will still be warmer than we have been. Overnight, these showers taper off, giving rise to a clearer morning on Tuesday. We stay dry and partly sunny during the day on Tuesday, and Wednesday morning will be pleasant as well. However, some clouds build headed into the evening despite a sunny afternoon, and we may see some evening and overnight showers. These are gone by the time that we wake up on Thursday, but our 50 degree temperatures from Wednesday crash back down into the upper 30s for Thursday. We stay dry and partly cloudy during the day on both Thursday and Friday, with temperatures just below 40 degrees on both days. On Saturday, it looks like temperatures are headed back towards 50°, so we can expect a nice start to our weekend! >>>

Today: A rainy and snowy start to the day, with a drier afternoon and evening. High: 42.

Tonight: Cloudy but temperatures stay near freezing. Low: 32.

Tuesday: Cloudy but warm. High: 43.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 55.

