Applications being accepted for WVa Governor’s Schools

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted from West Virginia high school students for the Governor’s School for the Arts and the Governor’s Honors Academy.

The West Virginia Department of Education said it will hold the events online and in partnership with Marshall University this summer.

There is no cost to students or their families.

The Governor’s School for the Arts, for current sophomores, gives in-depth instruction in acting, creative writing, dance, digital media art, instrumental and vocal music and studio art.

The Governor’s Honors Academy gives students a chance to explore theories in the arts and sciences and understand how art, culture and knowledge change with time.

More information is available online. Applications are being accepted through March 12.

