Charles Frances Childers, 71, of Lost Creek, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on January 19, 1950 in Clarksburg, a son of the late Roy Guy Childers and Lessie Marie Day Childers. He is survived by his former wife “Peggy”. He is also survived by his three children, Charles “Chuck” Childers and his companion, Karry of PA, Michelle Cook and her husband T.J. of Pa and Bobby Childers of PA; six grandchildren; three sisters, Flossie Cogis of Lost Creek, Georgie Smith and her husband Carl of East View and Jean Carder of Salem; and several nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank a special caregiver, Jason “Abraham” Maxwell for providing excellent care. Charles was employed by the City of Salem as a Truck Driver for well over thirty years and also was employed as a Lineman with TA Chapman for 6 years. He enjoyed fishing and hanging out with his friends and recycling aluminum cans. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 11:00 am -1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Reverend Jerome Lewis presiding. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Memorial Park, Salem.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.