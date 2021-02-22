Advertisement

Clarksburg police create condemned structure task force

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg police are cracking down on the use of unsafe buildings.

The police department has created a special task force that can go out at any given hour to search every condemned structure within the city.

A “condemned” building could have unsanitary living conditions, infrastructure failures, or other damages.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's office searching for teen who left her parents residence without permission.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Thousands still without power across West Virginia
The WV DHHR is reporting 7 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 252 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths in W.Va.
hearing held
Man charged with murdering grandson’s mother waived hearing
Ryan Casteel
Fairmont man charged after allegedly strangling woman

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 22 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 22 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Short Weather 2 22 2021
Anna Hamelin Short Weather 2 22 2021
No. 14 WVU Baseball Salvages Series Split at Georgia State
No. 14 WVU Baseball Salvages Series Split at Georgia State
Thousands still without power across West Virginia