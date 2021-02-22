Clarksburg police create condemned structure task force
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg police are cracking down on the use of unsafe buildings.
The police department has created a special task force that can go out at any given hour to search every condemned structure within the city.
A “condemned” building could have unsanitary living conditions, infrastructure failures, or other damages.
