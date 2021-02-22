East Fairmont Girls Basketball Relying on Youth and Speed

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont girls basketball has a nice mix of youth and veterans heading into 2021.

10 of the Bees’ 19 players are freshmen. However, four letterwinners and a total of three starters return. They bring back valuable experience that helped EFHS record back-to-back winning seasons.

Head coach James Beckman says this team is looking to play faster than in year’s past. All-state honorable mention selections Somer Stover and Kierra Barthalow are back and are determined to help the Bees accomplish their goal of earning a spot in the state tournament.

East Fairmont will compete in Class AAA Region II Section II this year against Fairmont Senior, North Marion and Philip Barbour.

