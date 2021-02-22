Advertisement

Fairmont State’s Sanders Eclipses 1,000 Career Points

Junior guard scored 25 points Saturday at Alderson Broaddus
Isaiah Sanders
Isaiah Sanders(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State junior guard Isaiah Sanders eclipsed 1,000 career points Saturday after scoring 25 at Alderson Broaddus.

Sanders helped lead the Fighting Falcons to their sixth-straight win, 79-78 over the Battlers. He played his freshman year at Notre Dame (OH) under Tim Koenig and is in his second season at FSU.

Currently, he leads Fairmont State in scoring with 19 points per game.

