Gov. Justice to hold town hall on proposal to eliminate the state personal income tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During his press conference Monday morning, Gov. Jim Justice announced he will be holding a town hall Monday afternoon regarding his proposal to eliminate the state personal income tax.

The town hall will be held at 3 p.m.

The governor says he will take questions from as many West Virginians as possible regarding the proposal.

West Virginians can pre-submit questions by calling 304. 558. 200. A receptionist will take down your question. You can also email your question by clicking here.

Eliminating the state income tax was one of Gov. Justice’s proposals in his State of the State address. Gov. Justice said Monday he believes it is can be accomplished “overtime” and the “first step is eliminating half of it.”

“It drives people here,” said Gov. Justice Monday. “West Virginia is now in the spotlight.”

“Now is our moment and we’ve got to seize our moment.”

You can watch the governor’s town hall on the WSAZ livestream by clicking here.

Gov. Justice said Monday he plans to hold town halls regarding the proposal until he is confident West Virginians “truly understand what he is embarking on.”

