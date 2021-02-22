Advertisement

Harrison County School students to return to in-person learning on March 1

Harrison County Board of Education logo(Joe Buchanan)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - All students within Harrison County schools are set to return to in-person instruction beginning Monday, March 1.

The following was announced on Harrison County School’s website:

“Today Harrison County turned green on the state COVID-19 map. This is a positive indication that Harrison County’s cases are moving in the right direction and gives us hope that there is light at the end of this long tunnel, which began nearly twelve months ago. With that, we are announcing that beginning on Monday, March 1, 2021, Harrison County Schools will welcome all students back to five-day in-person instruction and will return on a regular schedule.”

