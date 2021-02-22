Advertisement

Health officials report 238 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 2 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 238 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 129,854.

269,670 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 166,272 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 2,263.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Kanawha County and a 75-year old female from Kanawha County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.  “We offer our deepest sympathies to these families.”

DHHR officials said 8,795 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 294 patients are currently hospitalized, 80 patients are in ICU, and 33 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,174), Berkeley (9,585), Boone (1,549), Braxton (772), Brooke (1,996), Cabell (7,689), Calhoun (222), Clay (370), Doddridge (464), Fayette (2,609), Gilmer (703), Grant (1,049), Greenbrier (2,375), Hampshire (1,499), Hancock (2,573), Hardy (1,260), Harrison (4,810), Jackson (1,646), Jefferson (3,579), Kanawha (11,891), Lewis (1,020), Lincoln (1,209), Logan (2,660), Marion (3,614), Marshall (2,982), Mason (1,757), McDowell (1,338), Mercer (4,161), Mineral (2,573), Mingo (2,097), Monongalia (7,796), Monroe (932), Morgan (919), Nicholas (1,163), Ohio (3,595), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (798), Pocahontas (582), Preston (2,512), Putnam (4,146), Raleigh (4,597), Randolph (2,364), Ritchie (613), Roane (490), Summers (698), Taylor (1,073), Tucker (495), Tyler (609), Upshur (1,655), Wayne (2,583), Webster (294), Wetzel (1,064), Wirt (348), Wood (6,966), Wyoming (1,719).

