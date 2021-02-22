Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 22, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! Are you ready for some sunnier weather? Well, that’s exactly what we have instore beginning tomorrow. But first that rainy, and snowy for some, windy weather we had earlier in the day is basically gone. That was all due to a cold front that had pushed through earlier, and by this afternoon skies were beginning to tease us with some blue. Tonight we’ll still expect to get some of those gusty winds. For some in the higher elevations, expect to see gusts up to 40 mph. A stray snow shower could pass through, but after midnight expect to see mostly clear skies. A few more clouds and cooler on Tuesday, but those winds will still be gusting into the mid 30′s. Wednesday through Friday will be the sunnier change I’ve been talking about. Wednesday high pressure dominates our area and we will be seeing mostly sunny skies with a high into the mid 50′s, well above the average. It will still be a windy day but should be the last one for a little while. Wednesday through Friday will also be nice sunny days, with highs into the low to mid 40′s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy: Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and windy: High 42

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm: High: 55

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High: 41

