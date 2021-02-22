Advertisement

Mountains of Hope releases West Virginia Cancer Plan

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountains of Hope (MOH), West Virginia’s statewide cancer coalition, announced the release of the 2021-2025 West Virginia Cancer Plan.

The Cancer Plan provides a framework to reduce the burden of cancer, according to a press release. It offers shared objectives for stakeholders and encourages collaboration across the state to improve cancer outcomes.

Priorities for the new Cancer Plan include preventing cancer before it occurs, detecting cancer in its earliest stages, treating cancer with state-of-the-art treatments, and supporting those living with and beyond cancer.

