No. 14 WVU Salvages Opening Series Split at Georgia State

Mountaineers improve to 2-2 overall
WVU baseball
WVU baseball(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WDTV) - 14th-ranked WVU took down Georgia Southern in its opening series finale, 3-2 to earn a split with the Panthers.

Shortstop Mikey Kluska went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI. Matt McCormick and Vince Ippoliti each had one hit for the Mountaineers. Georgia State outhit West Virginia, 5-3 in the game.

Ben Hampton earned the win tossing three scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Jacob Watters was credited with the save striking out three batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

With the victory, the Mountaineers improve to 2-2 overall. West Virginia won Friday’s season-opener, 5-3 in 10 innings. Saturday, the Mountaineers were swept in a doubleheader by scores of 7-6 in 10 innings and 20-4.

WVU will be back in action for a three game tournament in Conway, S.C. starting on Friday. The Mountaineers will face Kennesaw State at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. They will then face Coastal Carolina Saturday at 3 p.m. Sunday, they’ll take on Bryant at 11 a.m. All games will be played at Spring Brooks Stadium.

