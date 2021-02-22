Rosa Alice Marsh, 86, of Weston, awakened to eternal life to join her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 20, 2021. She passed in the comfort of her own home and surrounded by loving family.She was born in Buckhannon on March 25, 1934, a daughter of the late Robert Joseph and Hazel Pearl Cumberledge Boggs.Rosa married the love of her life, Lewis Edward Marsh, on March 3, 1951, and together they shared 61 wonderful years of marriage. She missed Lewis dearly after his passing on April 2, 2012, but they have now been reunited to share eternity.In addition to her parents and husband, Rosa was preceded in death by two children: Alice Janette Marsh and Rodney Lee Marsh; two sisters: Jane Bennett and Mildred Henry; and two brothers: Franklin and Dale Boggs.Forever treasuring their memories of Rosa are five children: Stephen Marsh and wife, Cheryl, of Weston, Daniel Marsh and wife, Stacie, of Buckhannon, Sharon DeMoss, Bruce Marsh, and Phyllis Simmons and husband, Stephen, all of Weston; eight grandchildren: Kelley, Teresa, Allison, Christopher, Rosa Mae, Anthony, Joshua, and Stephanie; three great-grandchildren: Chloe, Skyla, and Hailey; four siblings: Evelyn Standridge of Texas, Brenda Moser and husband, Steve, of Clarksburg, Bobby Boggs and companion, Joyce Law, of Weston, and Betty Finster and husband, Richard, of Weston; and several nieces and nephews.Rosa attended Buckhannon-Upshur High School. She was a member of the Bendale United Methodist Church in Weston where she enjoyed her role of pianist. For the majority of her career, Rosa was a self-employed housekeeper. You could often find her nestled in her recliner with a good book or crocheting Afghans for her family and friends. Most of all, Rosa cherished spending time with her family and her beloved cats. She was a kind-hearted woman and will be missed dearly.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Rosa Alice Marsh. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

