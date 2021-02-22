BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Stephen (Steve) Joseph Shipley, 69 of Summit Park, Clarksburg, WV, passed away suddenly February 18, 2021, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on April 30, 1951. Steve is survived by four children: Stephanie Keeney (Shipley) and husband Chuck of WV, Jonathan Shipley and wife Leslie of Texas, Christopher Bennett of Texas, and Sean Bennett of Washington state; ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves four siblings Marsha Colandrea (Shipley), Melinda Watkins (Shipley), Melody Lehosit (Shipley), husband Paul, all from Clarksburg WV, and Joseph Shipley II, wife Kim, of Buckhannon WV. Additionally, he is survived by his uncle, Rev. Franklin Shipley also of Clarksburg, WV, as well as several aunts and cousins. Mr. Shipley was a Christian by faith. He was a purveyor of antiques and collectibles. He was a 1969 graduate of Victory High school, served in the United States Navy and attended Salem College Business School. Steve was known as a conversationalist and for his humor. He enjoyed reading, playing pool, chess, card games, fishing, gardening, WVU sports and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also played the harmonica and wrote poetry. Steve supported several local Christian charities and proclaimed Christ through his testimony. He was preceded in death by his parents, Myra J. Shipley (Moore) and Rev. Joseph C. Shipley. Additionally, he was preceded in death by two brothers Daniel A. Shipley (infant) and John F. Shipley (child). A private family gathering will be held. A memorial gathering is planned for April 2021. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Clarksburg Mission. Expressions of sympathy are welcome and may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.

