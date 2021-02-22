William “Junior” Heath, 74, of Weston, was called Home to join his wife and those who had gone before him on Saturday, February 20, 2021. He passed in the comfort of his home surrounded by loving family and under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice.He was born in Weston on November 21, 1946, a son of the late William Matthew and Thelma Augustine Hawkins Heath.On June 29, 1968, Junior married the love of his life, Wanda “Jean” Krafft. Together they shared over fifty wonderful years of marriage before her passing on February 13, 2019. Junior and Jean have been reunited to share eternity.In addition to his parents and wife, Junior was preceded in death by three siblings: Mildred Butcher, Linda Marsh, and Edward Heath.Junior’s loyal and hard-working nature will be remembered by one daughter, Stella Nixon and husband, Jeff, of Lost Creek; one son, Brian Heath of Weston; one granddaughter, Sofia Heath; two step-grandchildren: Crystal and Jeffrey Nixon; two step-great-grandchildren: Uriah and Sawyer Nixon; six siblings: Barbara Barker, Sylvia Johnson, Susie Marks and husband, Dale, Carl Heath, Loretta Cottrell, and Betty Heath all of Weston; former daughter-in-law, Jooyun Lee of Buckhannon; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved feline companion, Henry.Junior graduated from Weston High School and was Christian by faith. He was employed with the WV Glass Factory, Lewis County Board of Education as a janitor, and spent over 20 years driving truck for the West Virginia Department of Highways before he retired. Junior was most at home in the beautiful Almost Heaven West Virginia. Whether he was cutting brush, tinkering on his tractor, or relaxing on his porch, Junior used any reason he could find to be outdoors.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William “Junior” Heath. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

