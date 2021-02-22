Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio woman has been charged with child neglect after allegedly telling her juvenile son to walk home after an argument at a store on Emily Drive.

On Feb. 14, police say they saw a male juvenile walking on U.S. Route 50 in Clarksburg, with the flow of traffic. Police say they told the victim it was unlawful to walk with his back to the flow of traffic.

The victim told police that he was in an argument with his mother, Kathrine L. Tackett, at a store on Emily Drive, according to the police report. The victim told police that Tackett, 43, told him to walk home to his alleged residence in Salem.

The victim refused to provide identification to the officers, according to the report. After the officers detained the victim, they discovered he was a juvenile and allowed the victim to call his mother, Tackett.

According to the police report, when Tackett arrived to the scene, she was hostile towards officers. Tackett also told officers that her residence was not in Salem, but in Ohio. The victim was released into Tackett’s custody and police say a child protective service referral was made.

Tackett has been charged with child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death.

