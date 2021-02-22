Advertisement

WVDMV announces expiration extensions for CDL holders

(WDBJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has extended the expiration dates on some Commercial Driver’s Licenses and Commercial Learner’s Permits. 

The FMCSA issued additional extensions for the following in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • CDLs or CLPs that expired on or after March 1, 2020, are extended until May 31, 2021
  • Waives until May 31, 2021, the 14-day holding period of CLP holders to take the skills test
  • Medical Examiner’s Certificates (MECs) issued for a period of 90 days or longer and expired on or after Dec. 1, 2020, are extended until May 31, 2021 (if a CDL or CLP holder is renewing or requesting a duplicate license, a current valid MEC with at least 30 days of validity remaining must be provided).
  • Waives until May 31, 2021, the medical downgrade upon the expiration of MECs of CDL or CLP holders whose MECs expired on or after Dec. 1, 2020.

The DMV will continue to offer and honor these federal extensions but encourages WV CDL holders to renew on their regular schedules.

