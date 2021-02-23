Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | February 23rd, 2021

Cloudy but warming up!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We again see morning rain and snow showers but these give way to a clear afternoon. The scattered showers won’t amount to much accumulation, but can make for some messy driving conditions in the morning. Wednesday will be beautiful, with highs above 50 and plenty of sunshine in the morning. However, some rain showers push in for the afternoon and evening, but dissipate overnight. Thursday will be dry, but the rain cools are temperatures down just below 40 degrees, for a chiller but still seasonable day. Then, clouds build through the day on Friday, and precipitation begins to creep up from the south, bringing some rain up to the northern region in the evening hours. We continue to see rain showers through Saturday afternoon, and they start to break up headed into the evening. Then, the rain returns on Sunday afternoon, but temperatures will sit around 50 both Saturday and Sunday. This weather seems to be bringing a glimpse of spring!

Today: Some morning scattered rain/snow showers, mostly cloudy with some sunshine. High: 42.

Tonight: Cloudy but temperatures stay near freezing. Low: 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 55

Thursday: Chillier, but still sunny. High: 41.

