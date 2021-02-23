Advertisement

Ashley Nicole Rodden
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ashley Nicole Rodden, 31, of Worthington, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born September 13, 1989 in Baltimore, Maryland; the daughter of Dawn Rodden Roach of Worthington and the late Jeffrey L. Rodden. Ashley loved taking care of kids, hanging with friends, and doing crafts. In addition to her mother, Ashley is survived by her life partner, Miranda Petko; her two brothers, Michael Rodden and Dillon Roach; and her sister, Brittney Rodden. In addition to her father, Ashley was preceded in death by her grandmom’s, Patty DeVan and Nancy Rodden; her grandfathers, Joe Defalco and Norman Rodden. Memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Robert Wildeman, officiating. Ashley will be cremated following the services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

