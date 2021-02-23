BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Charles Lee “Charlie” Gray, 87, of Lost Creek, WV, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Tygart Center in Fairmont, WV. Charlie was born in Clarksburg on August 20, 1933, a son of the late Charles Leonard Gray and Beulah Williams. He was married to Goldie Mae Harris Gray, whom he married on January 3, 1953, and who preceded him in death on March 12, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his brothers; Harry Gray, Billy Gray, Bobby Gray and Randy Gray; and sister, Mary Chatham. Surviving Charlie is his son, Mark Gray and wife Tracey of Lost Creek; daughter, Shelley Allman of Lost Creek; two grandchildren, Tara Lynn Gray and Brandon Lee Allman; two brothers, Gary Gray and wife Roberta of Good Hope, and Tommy Williams and wife Gladys of Clarksburg; sister, Paulette Tenda and husband Donald of Clarksburg; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Susie. Charles started work at Hazel Atlas Glass Factory in 1952 and was then drafted into the United States Army in December, 1953. He served his country until November 1955 at which time he was Honorable Discharged. He returned to work at Hazel Atlas Glass Factory, where he retired with 32 years of service as a glass worker. He was a member of the Rockford United Methodist Church. Charles enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening and making sure the grass and landscaping always looked pristine. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV, on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm where a service will be held at 2:00 pm with Reverend Harry Jenkins presiding. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Gray will be cremated following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Charlie’s memory to the Rockford United Methodist Church. 1323 Johnstown Road Lost Creek WV 26385. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

