Eddie “Dean” Thomas, 59, of Weston, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 21, 2021. He passed unexpectedly and surrounded by loving family at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Welch on May 12, 1961, a son of the late James Herman Thomas and Patsy Shirleen Carroll Thomas Settles. In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by one brother, James Herman “Hoss” Thomas; and his mother and father-in-law: Mary and Frank Curtis. On December 26, 1985, Dean received the best Christmas present of all when he married his best friend, Betty Jean Ables. Together they shared 35 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Dean are his wife, Betty Thomas of Weston; two children: Lori Mae Perrine and husband, Harrison, of Buckhannon, and Lesley Dawn Thomas of Weston; four siblings: Virginia Thomas of Beverly, Tina Bender and husband, Glenn, of Beverly, Oscar Thomas and wife, April, of Elkins, and Rebecca Shortridge of Welch; and several nieces and nephews. Dean was Christian by faith. Over the years he had several jobs at various places including Alcon Concrete in Buckhannon, Jane Lew Truck Stop as a mechanic, HK Casting in Weston, Bennett’s Firestone in Weston, and Walmart as a sales associate for seven years. His most recent employment was with Holden & Sons Amish Built Buildings in Weston where he was also in sales. Dean was a true outdoorsman and was most at home when he was outside. He loved to hunt, fish, ride his motorcycle, and swim in his pool. Most of all, Dean loved his family especially his children who were his pride and joy. He tried to always be there when they needed him and was extremely proud of them both. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to aid with final expenses and sent directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home by calling 304-884-2400, or mailing to PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV 26378. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jay Burkhart officiating. Interment will follow at Jacksonville Ridge Cemetery in Roanoke. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Eddie “Dean” Thomas. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

