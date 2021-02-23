Edison Junior Law, 94, of the Rockford community, passed away the evening of Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. He was born in Salem on June 5, 1926, a son of the late Edison Oscar Law and Betsey Ann Talbott Law. Mr. Law is survived by his three children: Betsy Jean Hale and husband, Michael, of Westfield, PA, Richard Edison Law and wife, Christine, of Lost Creek, WV, and Fred Oscar Law and wife, Mary Ruth, of Lost Creek, WV; six grandchildren: Matthew Law and wife, Stacy, of Clermont, FL, Deborah May Neyman and husband, Bret, of Honolulu, HI, Lisa Christine Aube and husband, Kyle, of Clarksburg, WV, Seth William Law of Lost Creek, WV, Caleb Brennan Law of Lost Creek, WV, and Ashley Loretta Law of Lost Creek, WV; three step-grandchildren: Bryan Michael Hale and wife, Deanna, of Frenchville, PA, Aaron Roy Hale and wife, Janet, of Tioga, PA, and Sarah Elizabeth Hale of Harrisburg, PA; seven great grandchildren: Hunter Michael and Fisher Richard Hale, Sawyer Aaron Hale, Evelyn Renee and Cordelia Rose Law, Hudson Douglas Neyman, and Aniyah Sue Aube; and many nieces and nephews by marriage. Mr. Law was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Jean Rutter, whom he married on June 25, 1959; sister, Loretta Frances Williams; and brother-in-law, Karl Edward Williams. He attended school in Rockford and Lost Creek. Mr. Law joined the United States Army in 1954 where he obtained his GED and served in Germany for two years. He worked several part-time jobs as well as a milk tester for the county and a service repairman for DeLaval, but he was always a farmer, both dairy and beef. Mr. Law was a Christian by faith and a member of the Rockford United Methodist Church. He served on the Harrison County Rural Electric Association board, was a trustee for the church, as well as part of the Rockford Cemetery Association. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockford Cemetery Fund, 1117 Blue Lick Road, Lost Creek, WV. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Karen Brown presiding. Interment will follow at Rockford Cemetery in Lost Creek. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Edison Junior Law. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.