Fairmont State University expands their Education Leadership program

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University was working to add onto their Educational Leadership program.

After the Educational Leadership Certifcication was introduced last all Dean of the School of Education, Health and Human Performances, Amanda Metcalf said they recieved requests for more certifications.

“We had individuals who really just wanted to pursue the Principal Certificate or the Superintendent Certificate options. It was at that point we knew we had to do something to help individuals purse the career paths they wanted,” she said.

The programs being that will be offered are a Master of Education in Educational Leadership, Educational Leadership Certificate, Principal Certificate and Superintendent Certificate.

She added that these programs all lead to potential positions in administration, policy making and central office work in a private or public-school setting.

Metcalf said these courses will all be offered online

The programs will also be year-round programs to give all students an opportunity to earn these certifications at their convienence.

Metcalf added they are going to have educators teaching the courses that have had experience in administrative positions.

