Advertisement

Fewer Americans concerned about getting COVID, but fear still high

Social distancing participation goes down
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A smaller number of people in the United States are concerned about getting coronavirus.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll indicates 69% of those surveyed are worried about the possibility of becoming ill.

That’s down from 74% two weeks ago.

The poll also says the number of Americans who are social distancing has gone down from 79% to 74% in the last two weeks.

Americans remain uncertain as to when life will return to pre-pandemic levels of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Gov. Justice to hold town hall on proposal to eliminate the state personal income tax
Sheriff's office searching for teen who left her parents residence without permission.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
West Virginians work together to combat U.K. variant of COVID-19
West Virginians work together to combat U.K. variant of COVID-19
Harrison County Board of Education logo
Harrison County School students to return to in-person learning on March 1

Latest News

Dispatch audio from the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the Tiger Woods accident.
Tiger Woods accident dispatch audio
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
LIVE: Sheriff gives update; Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash
Tasty Tuesday- T&M Bar and Grill
Tasty Tuesday- T&M BBQ and Grill
Virtual contest offers start-up prize for entrepreneurs
Virtual contest offers start-up prize for entrepreneurs
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 23, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 23, 2021