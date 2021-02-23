Advertisement

Former Elkins head coach Hott joins 5 Sports podcast

Resigned from role in December
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Elkins head football coach Evan Hott resigned from his position in December after just four years coaching for his alma mater.

He cited multiple reasons for his resignation, including to be with his 2 year old daughter.

He joins us on this week’s episode of the 5 Sports Podcast to discuss his resignation, what’s next for him and his advice for new Tigers head man, Jimmy Hankins.

