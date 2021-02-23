Advertisement

Former WVU Cornerback Miller Transferring to Auburn

Started nine games for Mountaineers this year
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU cornerback Dreshun Miller announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Auburn.

Miller entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last Thursday. In his redshirt-junior season, Miller started nine games for the Mountaineers totaling 31 tackles, 9 passes defended and an interception against Baylor.

After transferring from Eastern Arizona College in 2019, he missed the entire season due to a knee injury.

