Health officials report 285 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 285 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 130,139.

272,007 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 167,953 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,274.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 83-year old female from Wyoming County, a 60-year old female from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Randolph County, a 59-year old male from Lewis County, a 75-year old male from Preston County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from McDowell County, an 86-year old female from Lewis County, a 103-year old male from Mercer County, a 70-year old female from Mercer County, and a 70-year old female from Mingo County.

“Today is another difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we work to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia, we extend our deepest sympathies to these families.”

DHHR officials said 8,528 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 296 patients are currently hospitalized, 78 patients are in ICU, and 35 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,176), Berkeley (9,596), Boone (1,549), Braxton (773), Brooke (2,002), Cabell (7,719), Calhoun (223), Clay (370), Doddridge (465), Fayette (2,616), Gilmer (705), Grant (1,052), Greenbrier (2,380), Hampshire (1,504), Hancock (2,577), Hardy (1,263), Harrison (4,809), Jackson (1,646), Jefferson (3,585), Kanawha (11,920), Lewis (1,020), Lincoln (1,209), Logan (2,667), Marion (3,622), Marshall (2,987), Mason (1,757), McDowell (1,341), Mercer (4,175), Mineral (2,575), Mingo (2,104), Monongalia (7,815), Monroe (937), Morgan (925), Nicholas (1,164), Ohio (3,603), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (798), Pocahontas (582), Preston (2,519), Putnam (4,165), Raleigh (4,605), Randolph (2,371), Ritchie (613), Roane (491), Summers (700), Taylor (1,074), Tucker (496), Tyler (612), Upshur (1,658), Wayne (2,585), Webster (296), Wetzel (1,068), Wirt (349), Wood (6,978), Wyoming (1,731).

