“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called Children of God.” Matthew 5:9 Kenneth “Kenny” Francis Short, Jr., 54, of Simpson Run Rd. in Weston and formerly of Buckhannon, passed away after a long battle with an undiagnosed medical condition on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in Buckhannon on July 25, 1966, a son of the late Sharon Kay Armentrout Weaver and Kenneth F. Short, Sr. and wife, Gloria. In addition to his mother, Kenny was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Charles Short and Eulah Short; and maternal grandparents: Forrest and Millie Armentrout. Kenny is survived by his wife and best friend of 33 years, Sheryl Carpenter Short; daughter, Tiffany Jo “TJ” Short; son, Kenneth F. “Bub” Short, III and wife, Pamela; grandson and holder of his heart, Jebidiah Gail Short; sister, Starletta D. Clevenger and husband, Kyle; brother-in-law, Denver P. “Pete” Carpenter, Jr.; mother-in-law, Connie F. Nutter; father-in-law, Denver P. Carpenter, Sr. and wife, Caroline; three nephews: Brandon Cooper, Paul Carpenter, and Dylan Carpenter; niece, Whitney Hammonds; great-nephew, Cooper Hammonds; and two great-nieces: Maleah Bennett, and Elena Carpenter. He had many special relationships with bonus family who will also cherish Kenny’s memory including: Larry Alderman, Brian Knight, Jonathan Rapp, Lynnett Knight Kesling, Chris Alderman, Todd Cooper, Lowell Weaver, Steve Weaver, Kim Weaver, and Linda Weaver. Proudly serving the citizens of West Virginia as a West Virginia State Trooper, Sergeant Short retired in 2013 after a 21-year distinguished career. He was known as a friendly trooper who valued the relationships he established with his fellow officers in green and any other color police uniform, as well as with everyone he came in contact with. His brothers in green were some of his best friends and brothers at heart: Randy Monroe, Dave Hawkins, Calvin “Junior” Alton, Chad Tierney, Fred Knight, Don Hinkle, Paul Ferguson, and Mike Fitzgerald. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Kenny was destined to spend his life serving others. Outside of his career, he was a coach and mentor to many of the youth in Upshur County as a Little League baseball coach and Youth League basketball coach. He was the biggest fan and supporter of his daughter, TJ’s singing, dancing and percussion endeavors and never missed a performance or chance to promote her beautiful voice. He was also the best ever “Dad-Coach” to his son, Bub, and encouraged and supported him in baseball, basketball, hunting, and fishing. Kenny was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and mowing grass. Once you met Kenny, you were his friend for life. He never missed an opportunity to tell you he loved you and it would be his sincere wish that his legacy of saying “I love you man” would be carried on by everyone he knew. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Following services Kenny’s request for cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Kenneth “Kenny” Francis Short, Jr. and it has been our honor and privileged to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

