Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 23, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone, and what an amazing day it was. After a little bit of rain this morning, clouds cleared this afternoon and the temperature really shot up, much higher than was expected. Because of the early clearing of clouds, sun came in this afternoon earlier than expected and helped warm us up even more. Winds are still quite gusty out there and will remain that way into the evening, but will settle down overnight. Tomorrow though they will ramp back up again into the afternoon and we could see gusts as high as 30 mph or more. Tomorrow will be an amazing day as well, but it will be a bit short-lived. We’ll start the day sunny and by early afternoon expect to see temperatures get up into the high 50′s and maybe 60F for some. Unfortunately, we’ll be seeing a disturbance rolling through late afternoon and that will bring some showers for us till about 10pm. It will also help to switch our winds around from the northwest and begin to cool us off. Thursday will also be quite a nice day, just not as warm, maybe into the mid 40′s. Friday is nice as well, warmer still, but clouds will roll in later with the chance of rain. The weekend unfortunately looks cloudy and wet, but warm.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 31

Wednesday: Mostly sunny then showers early evening: High 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High: 41

Friday: Mostly sunny: High: 45

