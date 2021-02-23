Lincoln Eager to Compete in Class AAA

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln boys basketball is excited for its move up to Class AAA in 2021.

The Cougars will be competing in a tough region II section II division against Robert C. Byrd, Notre Dame, Lewis County and Liberty. However, head coach Jordan Toth and company are looking forward to the challenge.

Four out of five starters return for Lincoln. Senior guard and first team all-county selection Zach Snyder is back. The Cougars also have experience in their frontcourt with seniors Payton Hawkins and Kodi Shingleton.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.