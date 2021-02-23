Advertisement

Lincoln Eager to Compete in Class AAA

Cougars return four of five starters
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln boys basketball is excited for its move up to Class AAA in 2021.

The Cougars will be competing in a tough region II section II division against Robert C. Byrd, Notre Dame, Lewis County and Liberty. However, head coach Jordan Toth and company are looking forward to the challenge.

Four out of five starters return for Lincoln. Senior guard and first team all-county selection Zach Snyder is back. The Cougars also have experience in their frontcourt with seniors Payton Hawkins and Kodi Shingleton.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Gov. Justice to hold town hall on proposal to eliminate the state personal income tax
Sheriff's office searching for teen who left her parents residence without permission.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
West Virginians work together to combat U.K. variant of COVID-19
West Virginians work together to combat U.K. variant of COVID-19
Harrison County Board of Education logo
Harrison County School students to return to in-person learning on March 1

Latest News

Robert C. Byrd boys basketball
Robert C. Byrd Riding 22-Game Winning Streak into 2021
East Fairmont girls basketball
East Fairmont Girls Basketball Relying on Youth and Speed
Isaiah Sanders
Fairmont State’s Sanders Eclipses 1,000 Career Points
WVU baseball
No. 14 WVU Salvages Opening Series Split at Georgia State