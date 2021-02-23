Advertisement

McBride Named Co-Player of the Week

WVU sophomore guard scored 17 points Saturday at Texas
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second time in the past three weeks, WVU’s Deuce McBride has been named the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week.

He joins Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham to win the award. McBride scored 17 points Saturday at Texas to lead the Mountaineers to an 84-82 victory in Austin.

Currently, McBride leads the Mountaineers averaging 16 points and four rebounds per game.

