McBride Named Co-Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second time in the past three weeks, WVU’s Deuce McBride has been named the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week.

He joins Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham to win the award. McBride scored 17 points Saturday at Texas to lead the Mountaineers to an 84-82 victory in Austin.

Currently, McBride leads the Mountaineers averaging 16 points and four rebounds per game.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.