McBride Named Co-Player of the Week
WVU sophomore guard scored 17 points Saturday at Texas
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second time in the past three weeks, WVU’s Deuce McBride has been named the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week.
He joins Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham to win the award. McBride scored 17 points Saturday at Texas to lead the Mountaineers to an 84-82 victory in Austin.
Currently, McBride leads the Mountaineers averaging 16 points and four rebounds per game.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.