Morgantown girls basketball sidelined for 14 days due to COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown girls basketball will be sidelined for the next two weeks due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the team.

The Mohigans began practicing last week.

This effectively cancels their first four games of the 2021 season. Morgantown is slated to compete in Class AAAA for the first time.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.