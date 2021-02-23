Advertisement

Morgantown girls basketball sidelined for 14 days due to COVID-19

First four games of season canceled
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown girls basketball will be sidelined for the next two weeks due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the team.

The Mohigans began practicing last week.

This effectively cancels their first four games of the 2021 season. Morgantown is slated to compete in Class AAAA for the first time.

