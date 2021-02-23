Advertisement

No. 10 WVU Looking to Continue Road Success Tuesday at TCU

Mountaineers are 6-2 on the road this year
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:06 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball has moved up three spots to No. 10 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll after beating No. 12 Texas Saturday, 84-82.

The Mountaineers overcame a 19-point second half deficit for the second time this year to stun the Longhorns. West Virginia also continued its dominance on the road this season.

Last year, the Mountaineers were 4-8 on the road. This year, they’re 6-2.

On Tuesday, WVU will look to keep its momentum going at TCU. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs enter play at 11-9 overall and 4-7 in Big 12 action. This will be the first meeting between the two schools this season.

