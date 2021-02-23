Phyllis Grace Hickman Knight, 85, of Mt. Clare passed away on Monday, February 21, 2021 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Philippi on July 29, 1935, a daughter of the late Janice “Hick” Venton Hickman and Osea Grace Stuart Hickman. She was married to Donald Henry Knight on August 8, 1956, who survives in Mt. Clare. Also surviving are one son, Gregory T. Knight and his wife Carmela of Mt. Clare; four grandchildren, Cameron Miller, Tanner Miller, Halee Knight, and Heidi Knight; and two great grandchildren, Kaden Miller and Lawson Miller. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Jim Hickman. Mrs. Knight was a member of the Quiet Dell Methodist Church, where she and her husband were very active. Funeral services will be private with interment in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.