Power Outages Reach Day 12 For Many Customers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite workers from across the country and the state at work repairing downed power lines, many customers are still without power.

As of Monday evening, Appalachian Power still had around 23,000 customers without electricity. Some of those people have been out of power for 12 days.

Last week Appalachian Power indicated they would have power back in many of the most affected counties by Tuesday. Company spokesman Phil Moye said Monday morning crews made great progress over the weekend, but it may still be several days before the most remote and isolated outages are fixed.

The level of damage, according to Moye, is some of the worst they’ve seen.

WSAZ caught up with Appalachian Power employee John Kennedy who also said he has worked through hurricanes and ice storms but, the damage left behind last week doesn’t compare.

Kennedy says the worst part of the damage and the resulting outages are the people affected by it.

Power crews have been working 16 hours days to aid the restoration effort. Many of those hours are spent working to restore power on hard to access roads were power poles had already been replaced, but suffered damage when the second and third waves of winter weather hit.

