Robert C. Byrd Riding 22-Game Winning Streak into 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd boys basketball is riding a wave of momentum entering 2021.

Last year, the Flying Eagles won 22 games in a row, the state’s second longest winning streak. RCB has championship expectations moving up to the Class AAA ranks.

The team returns four of five starters from last year’s team. First team all-state forward Bryson Lucas is back after leading the Eagles averaging 15 points and six rebounds a year ago.

Seniors Gavin Kennedy, Blake Meighen and Tommy Hawkins return as does junior Jeremiah King. Senior quarterback Xavier Lopez also joined the team and is set to suit up for his first varsity season.

RCB must replace departed 1,000 point scorer and second team all-state selection Khori Miles who graduated.

