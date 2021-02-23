Advertisement

St. Joseph’s Hospital to open open wound clinic

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - St. Joseph’s Hospital is helping heal wounds.

An open wound clinic is opening at the hospital March 1.

The clinic will treat a variety of wounds that have not started to heal within two weeks.

This could be anything from chronic wounds to ulcers.

The wound care clinic is staffed with a team of providers from podiatry , surgery, and wound care.

The clinic is located in Building B of the hospital.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling St. Joseph’s at 304-460-7461.

