St. Joseph’s Hospital to open open wound clinic
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - St. Joseph’s Hospital is helping heal wounds.
An open wound clinic is opening at the hospital March 1.
The clinic will treat a variety of wounds that have not started to heal within two weeks.
This could be anything from chronic wounds to ulcers.
The wound care clinic is staffed with a team of providers from podiatry , surgery, and wound care.
The clinic is located in Building B of the hospital.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling St. Joseph’s at 304-460-7461.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.