Tasty Tuesday- T&M Bar and Grill

By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
For this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Chief Meteorologist Kevin Corriveau visited T&M BBQ and Grill.

Looking at the big menu board, there’s a lot of great stuff, you have smoked and you have grilled!

They different types of meat like pork, chicken, brisket, sausage and ribs. The cooks generally smoke the meat the night before, and that takes about 12 to 14 hours depending on what he’s smoking.

Kevin chose the lunch of brisket, pulled pork, mac and cheese, baked beans with pulled pork and six different barbecue sauces.

Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Gov. Justice to hold town hall on proposal to eliminate the state personal income tax
Sheriff's office searching for teen who left her parents residence without permission.
West Virginians work together to combat U.K. variant of COVID-19
Harrison County School students to return to in-person learning on March 1

Tasty Tuesday: Shogun
