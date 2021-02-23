Teays Valley Christian’s Davis Commits to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Teays Valley Christian school guard Josiah Davis has committed to WVU and becomes the first member of the class of 2022.

Davis is a native of Kitchener, Ontario. WVU was the first Power 5 school to offer the 6-foot-3 guard. He joins Gabe Osabuohien and Jermaine Haley as recent players from Canada to suit up for the Mountaineers.

