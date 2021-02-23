University swimming staying strong despite low turnout

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University swimming is back at the Mylan Aquatic Center preparing for the 2021 campaign.

The Hawks have had a lower turnout this year due to winter and spring sports overlapping. UHS has 18 swimmers this season, 13 girls and five boys.

Head coach Joanna White is relying on her four seniors to lead her team to success and improvement.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.