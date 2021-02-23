Advertisement

University swimming staying strong despite low turnout

Four seniors will lead the Hawks this season
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University swimming is back at the Mylan Aquatic Center preparing for the 2021 campaign.

The Hawks have had a lower turnout this year due to winter and spring sports overlapping. UHS has 18 swimmers this season, 13 girls and five boys.

Head coach Joanna White is relying on her four seniors to lead her team to success and improvement.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Gov. Justice to hold town hall on proposal to eliminate the state personal income tax
Sheriff's office searching for teen who left her parents residence without permission.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
West Virginians work together to combat U.K. variant of COVID-19
West Virginians work together to combat U.K. variant of COVID-19
Harrison County Board of Education logo
Harrison County School students to return to in-person learning on March 1

Latest News

WVU football
WVU Gold-Blue Game Set for April 24
Baylor men's basketball
WVU-Baylor canceled, three home games added for Mountaineer hoops
Morgantown girls basketball
Morgantown girls basketball sidelined for 14 days due to COVID-19
Evan Hott
Former Elkins head coach Hott joins 5 Sports podcast