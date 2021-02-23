Advertisement

Virtual contest offers start-up prize for entrepreneurs

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents who are entrepreneurial could win help funding their ideas through a program from West Virginia University John Chambers College of Business and Economics.

The virtual contest is called Seed WV and is open to innovators, entrepreneurs, businesses and nonprofits, the university said in a news release. Up to $15,000 will be awarded.

“Through Seed WV, we will seek to leverage small amounts of capital to drive substantial economic impact throughout the state,” said Javier Reyes, Milan Puskar dean of the Chambers College and vice president of Start-up West Virginia.

Applications are being accepted through March 19. The final judging is April 15, when finalists will make a 15-minute virtual presentation.

