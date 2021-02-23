Advertisement

West Virginia AG Morrisey warns of computer repair scams

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) -It’s a frightening thing: someone contacts you from out of the blue telling you your computer has a virus and needs to be fixed immediately.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says that every year his office hears of people receiving these scams. Now, he’s giving advice on how to keep from falling prey to these scammers.

“Here’s what we suggest,” says Morrisey. “Make sure that you don’t ever get pressured to deal with a vendor who’s urging you to give a check right away to clean up the viruses.”

Morrisey also says to be very wary of allowing anyone to just access your computer and take over.

“Sometimes they may say, ‘We just want to take over your computer for a few minutes in order to get rid of the virus.’ Don’t fall prey to that,” says Morrisey.

Make sure to work with a reputable company or go to a local computer shop that you trust.

