Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, Feb. 23

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
John Halterman:  Is the stock market in a bubble right now and, if so, does it even matter?  Well, I gotta tell you, what a bubble is is where you’re paying a higher price for a stock in the stock market than what it’s actually valued.  A good example of that would be the tech stocks of the late nineties and the real estate stocks of mid 2007.  So, what’s the big deal?  Well, a lot of people have a tendency to buy when the market is going up.  And the idea is, hey, they don’t want to miss out.  It’s called FOMO, the fear of missing out.  Well, I gotta tell you, no big deal as long as you have a process in place to manage risk.  Because what we have to worry about is, hey, what happens when the bubble bursts?  Well, don’t worry.  If you don’t have a process, we do.  For more answers, call or visit our website today.

