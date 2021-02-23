Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, Feb. 23

John Halterman: Is the stock market in a bubble right now and, if so, does it even matter? Well, I gotta tell you, what a bubble is is where you’re paying a higher price for a stock in the stock market than what it’s actually valued. A good example of that would be the tech stocks of the late nineties and the real estate stocks of mid 2007. So, what’s the big deal? Well, a lot of people have a tendency to buy when the market is going up. And the idea is, hey, they don’t want to miss out. It’s called FOMO, the fear of missing out. Well, I gotta tell you, no big deal as long as you have a process in place to manage risk. Because what we have to worry about is, hey, what happens when the bubble bursts? Well, don’t worry. If you don’t have a process, we do. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.