WV Division of Highways gives 8 ft. vehicle restriction notice on construction area

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) says those driving vehicles wider than 8 ft. should be mindful of their routes if traveling toward WV Rt. 218 starting Wednesday.

There will be construction On Rt. 218 milepost 6.83 beginning Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 and lasting through Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.

The DOH is implementing an 8 ft. in width vehicle restriction for that area.

The closure is for repair on a bridge that’s nearly a mile south of Marion County Rt. 20.

Marion County Rt. 17, U.S. Rt. 19, and U.S. 250 are recommended detours.

