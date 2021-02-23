WVDOH advises motorists of road closure in Preston County

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of a road closure on Preston County Route 33, Gladesville/Independence Road (Market Street near Newburg), at milepost 0.65.

The closure will begin on Monday, March 1, and will continue until the work is completed. The project is expected to take a month to complete. This closure is for slide correction. No traffic will be allowed through. Detour routes will be set up and marked.

Detour Routes: CO 37 (Morgantown Avenue), CO 60 (Evansville Pike), CO 33/12, and CO 92/11 (Scotch Hill) to WV 92.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.