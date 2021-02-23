Advertisement

WVDOH advises motorists of road closure in Preston County

(KWQC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of a road closure on Preston County Route 33, Gladesville/Independence Road (Market Street near Newburg), at milepost 0.65.

The closure will begin on Monday, March 1, and will continue until the work is completed. The project is expected to take a month to complete. This closure is for slide correction. No traffic will be allowed through. Detour routes will be set up and marked.

Detour Routes: CO 37 (Morgantown Avenue), CO 60 (Evansville Pike), CO 33/12, and CO 92/11 (Scotch Hill) to WV 92.

