WVU Baseball to Permit 600 Spectators for March Home Games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU athletics department announced that 600 fans will be permitted to attend Mountaineer baseball home games at Monongalia County Ballpark in March.

Priority will be given to families and guests of the players and coaches. Face coverings will be required at all times except when eating or drinking. Tickets will be sold publicly starting March 4th.

The Mountaineers open up their home schedule on March 5th against Kent State. Spectator guidelines for April and May will be released at a later time.

Listed below are dates when tickets go on sale.

Monday, Feb. 22 | 9 a.m.

2020 baseball season ticket holders who are also 2020-21 Mountaineer Athletic Club members



Thursday, Feb. 25 | 9 a.m.

2020 baseball season ticket holders



Monday, March 1 | 9 a.m.

2020-21 Mountaineer Athletic Club members



Thursday, March 4 | 9 a.m.

General Public



