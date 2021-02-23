WVU-Baylor canceled, three home games added for Mountaineer hoops

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 announced on Tuesday that the Mountaineers Thursday game at No. 2 Baylor has been canceled.

WVU will return home after its game at TCU tonight.

🚨 Big 12 Schedule Alert 🚨



The Big 12 has announced the schedule for the remainder of the season.



📅 Feb. 25 - at Baylor (Canceled)



📅 Feb. 27 - KSU (Home)



📅 Mar. 2 - Baylor (Home)



📅 Mar. 4 - TCU (Home)



📅 Mar. 6 - OSU (Home)



The conference did so to avoid having the Mountaineers play three games in back-to-back weeks.

The Mountaineers will host Kansas State on Saturday at 4 p.m. Baylor will then come to the Coliseum on Tuesday, March 2 for a 5 p.m. tilt.

The home slate concludes with TCU (Thursday, March 4) & OK State (Saturday, March 6). Game time of those games is TBA.

The Big 12 tournament is slated for March 10-13 in Kansas City.

