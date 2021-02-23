Advertisement

WVU-Baylor canceled, three home games added for Mountaineer hoops

Mountaineers will host K-State, Baylor, TCU & OK State to conclude regular season
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 announced on Tuesday that the Mountaineers Thursday game at No. 2 Baylor has been canceled.

WVU will return home after its game at TCU tonight.

The conference did so to avoid having the Mountaineers play three games in back-to-back weeks.

The Mountaineers will host Kansas State on Saturday at 4 p.m. Baylor will then come to the Coliseum on Tuesday, March 2 for a 5 p.m. tilt.

The home slate concludes with TCU (Thursday, March 4) & OK State (Saturday, March 6). Game time of those games is TBA.

The Big 12 tournament is slated for March 10-13 in Kansas City.

