WVWC students getting a dose of real-life experience

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nursing students at West Virginia Wesleyan College are taking part in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic by helping to administer the coronavirus vaccine.

Faculty say they’re participating in the legacy of modern nursing and it’s something they’re proud to be doing.

“They have expressed to us that they are honored to have a place in public health history,” said Director of Nursing at Wesleyan Tina Straight.

Straight says the pandemic has presented unique learning opportunities for her students.

“It’s really a wonderful hands-on experience for our students because it’s providing them with an understanding of what goes into protecting the public health and the nurse’s critical role in that effort,” said Straight.

As part of their clinical, hands-on training, second, third and fourth-year nursing students have already provided 357 vaccinations to faculty, staff and students on Wesleyan’s campus. The college says nursing students have not only been a part of the vaccination efforts on campus, but also in the community.

“They really see what they’re doing is impacting health. Maybe it’s just locally here but they’re impacting the health of our citizens and will to take into effect globally,” Straight said.

Straight says this experience will be something that students will be able to be proud of when they reflect on the pandemic.

“And when they’re grandchildren, they’re great grandchildren read about the pandemic of 2020 they can actually say ‘hey, I participated in administering the first vaccine,” continued Straight.

Wesleyan provided its first vaccines on December 31 and will continue through March.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.